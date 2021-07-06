Recycling bins to allow holidaymakers to safely dispose of their unwanted fishing lines have been installed on a harbourside.

Five bins are available alongside Weymouth Harbour that is a popular location for people to use single-use disposable plastic kits to catch crabs.

The Weymouth & Portland Marine Litter Project collects the lines, string, nets and handles and arranges for them to be recycled.

In the first month about 200 items have already been deposited in the bins.

Reporter: Sarah Farmer

