An emotional video has been played to the jury at an inquest into the death of a teenager.

The body of 19-year-old Gaia Pope was discovered 11 days after she went missing in Swanage, Dorset, in 2017.

The inquest has already heard Miss Pope was "anxious" about the release of her alleged rapist before her death.

She suffered with epilepsy, and a post-mortem examination concluded she had died of hypothermia.

Jurors at Dorset Coroner's Court were told the inquest would last about 11 weeks.

