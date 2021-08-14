In a world of bar spins, switch foots and tail whips, 16-year-old Jessica Jose has become one of the UK's best female freestyle scooter riders.

While also concentrating on her GCSEs, Jess' tricks in the air saw her finish 4th at the world championships in Barcelona last year.

The teenager from Bournemouth took up the sport after her brother was given a scooter for his sixth birthday.

She is now hoping her event may follow BMX and skateboarding into the Olympic programme.

Video by Lewis Coombes

