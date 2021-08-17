Ballet wouldn't be the same without male dancers, but boys can be reluctant to take it up.

A dance teacher from Bournemouth has created boys-only classes to encourage more to start.

Natalie Pearl teaches about 50 boys, many of whom go on to work professionally.

She says her students are able to express themselves on the dancefloor, in ways they don't feel comfortable with at school.

Video by Logan Lawson

