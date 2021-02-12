'Depressed' parrot swears after finding new home

A "depressed" parrot that refused to talk when its owner died has started swearing after finding a new home, the RSPCA said.

Jesse, an African grey parrot, was taken to Ashley Heath Animal Centre in Dorset when his owner died.

The nine-year-old had also started to pluck out his own feathers.

His new owner, animal behaviourist Rachel Leather, said as well as swearing he was also making farting noises and playing with his toys.

