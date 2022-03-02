Protective equipment is being sent across the Polish border into Ukraine to help those fighting against the Russian invasion.

GI Surplus in Bournemouth is one of many teams working with Ukrainian support groups to help provide helmets, protective vests and medical supplies.

It comes after an appeal to people across the south of England who may have served in the Armed Forces to provide any spare equipment they can.

Video by Tom Hepworth

