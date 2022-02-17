A food bank is appealing for donations after a sharp increase in demand during the pandemic.

Staff at the independent Christchurch food bank said the number of families requesting help has risen from six a week to 40.

After posting photos of empty shelves online earlier this month they received an influx of donations, but said they only have enough to keep going for a couple of weeks.

On Wednesday the cost of living hit a fresh 30-year high as energy, fuel and food prices continued to soar and retailers reined in seasonal discounts.

Reporter: Edward Sault

