A woman whose leg was amputated after a car crash says that learning to surf has helped her rediscover her identity.

Zoe Smith, from Bournemouth, only took up surfing in September last year, but has just finished fifth in her class at the World Para Surfing Championship in California.

Ms Smith's leg was amputated six years ago after she was a passenger in a car that was involved in an accident.

She says: "I'm proud of what I achieved and I think that's important to recognise."

Reporter: Lewis Coombes

