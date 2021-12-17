Young carers in Dorset receive charity Christmas thank you
For most young carers, Christmas isn't a day off, with children as young as five looking after a loved one.
A charity in Dorset is delivering hundreds of treat bags to children and teenagers in the run up to the big day.
13-year-old Alice was one of those who received a Christmas gift, she cares for her father who has epilepsy.
The charity MYTIME says it wants to show young people some recognition for the work they do.
Video journalist: Michele Cross
