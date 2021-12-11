A woman who has a very rare and progressive muscle-wasting condition is hoping to initiate conversations around prejudice towards disabled people.

Louise Halling, from Poole, has taken a series of photographs highlighting some of the comments she has received that she describes as "microaggressions" towards her.

Louise has worked with the charity Muscular Dystrophy UK to release the photographs on her social media accounts.

Video journalist: James Ingham

