Video footage filmed by a drone shows the scale of a fire that damaged a coastal nature reserve.

The blaze started at Studland and Godlingston Heath in Dorset on Tuesday shortly before 20:30 GMT.

Firefighters had to deal with strong winds while tackling the flames, which could be seen for miles.

The National Trust said the fire affected 20 hectares but the impact was "less than we feared".

Pictures courtesy of Tom Holloway

