Large section of cliff collapses at West Bay on Jurassic Coast
The moment a large section of cliff collapsed onto a beach on Dorset's Jurassic Coast has been captured on camera.
The Environment Agency footage shows the rock fall near West Bay shortly after 07:30 GMT.
No-one was hurt, although two swimmers could be seen in the water a few hundred metres from the fall.
Dorset Council described the rock fall as "substantial" and warned people to stay away from the cliffs as further landslips were possible.