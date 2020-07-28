Dorset woman raising awareness of premenstrual dysphoric disorder
Alice Girling has suffered since the age of 10 with depression, anxiety and severe irritability during her menstrual cycle.
She discovered 20 years on that a condition called premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) was causing them.
PMDD effects an estimated one in 20 females and is far more severe than premenstrual syndrome.
Reporter: Linzi Kinghorn
