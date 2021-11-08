A blaze broke out in a truck setting off dozens of fireworks that were being stored inside.

The fireworks exploded into the sky as the fire took hold at an event in Matchams, near Ringwood, shortly before 21:30 GMT on Saturday.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue said crews were sent to the scene but the fire was out when they arrived.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

