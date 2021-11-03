Frozen fish instead of cases on Heathrow Airport carousel
British Airways has apologised after passengers received crates of frozen fish on a baggage carousel instead of their luggage.
Becca Braunholtz, from Sherborne, Dorset, was among those who were left baffled when boxes of sea bass and sea bream mistakenly delivered to Terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport on Monday.
She and her family had just landed following a family holiday in Cyprus.
British Airways said it was reuniting customers with their bags after noticing "something fishy" had happened.