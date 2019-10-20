School pupils have swapped the classroom for the cut and thrust of market trading by selling their own fruit and veg.

Five schools in Dorset have been taking part in a project to teach the youngsters where our food comes from.

They've been growing everything from potatoes and apples to carrots and cucamelons on their own allotment, as well as producing their own soups, muffins and preserves.

The produce has ripened and the harvest has happened, so this week it was off to Dorchester market to sell their wares and raise money to be ploughed back into next year's crop.

Reporter: Jon Cuthill