Footage has captured the moment a biplane crashed into the sea injuring two people onboard.

The crash, involving a wing-walker aircraft, took place in water away from the main Bournemouth Air Festival display area, in Poole Harbour, near Sandbanks, Dorset, at about 15:30 BST on Saturday.

The biplane is captured on CCTV footage hitting the water and flipping.

The two crew were rescued shortly after and were treated for minor injuries, Dorset Police said.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.