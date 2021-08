A father and son believe they are the first people to ride non-stop across the channel on electric-powered hydrofoil boards.

Rob and Morgan Wylie, from Poole, crossed the 23 miles in one hour and 44 minutes on a single battery charge.

Rob said seeing 19-year-old Morgan complete the challenge was "a big dad moment".

