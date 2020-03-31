Barn owls occupying a previously derelict barn which was saved after a £30,000 fundraising appeal have successfully raised chicks.

The Countryside Restoration Trust renovated the building at Bere Marsh farm, Dorset, amid fears it would collapse, leaving the birds homeless.

The roof was replaced and volunteers put straw bales and old tiles inside to encourage small mammals.

Camera traps placed inside have since captured images of the birds hunting.

