Amanda Mitchell, whose partner died with Covid, said she believed he would still be alive if he had not refused a vaccination jab.

Leslie Lawrenson, 58, died at his home in Bournemouth, Dorset, on 2 July.

Ms Mitchell told the Stephen Nolan programme on BBC Radio 5 live her partner had concerns about the vaccine and had told her it was "experimental".

They chose not to have the jab and both later contracted Covid-19.

Speaking of her regret, Ms Mitchell said: “It was a terrible mistake, and Les made a terrible mistake and he’s paid the ultimate price."