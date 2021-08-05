A woman whose partner died with Covid speaks of regret
Amanda Mitchell, whose partner died with Covid, said she believed he would still be alive if he had not refused a vaccination jab.
Leslie Lawrenson, 58, died at his home in Bournemouth, Dorset, on 2 July.
Ms Mitchell told the Stephen Nolan programme on BBC Radio 5 live her partner had concerns about the vaccine and had told her it was "experimental".
They chose not to have the jab and both later contracted Covid-19.
Speaking of her regret, Ms Mitchell said: “It was a terrible mistake, and Les made a terrible mistake and he’s paid the ultimate price."