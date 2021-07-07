A rally car set to drive 3,000 miles across the desert has had its first test run - on a training ground usually used by tanks.

The Hunter T1 vehicle was taken for a spin around the facility at Bovington in Dorset.

The terrain was chosen to help prepare the car and driver Nani Roma for the Dakar Rally route in Saudi Arabia in January 2022.

The vehicle has been designed and produced by Banbury-based company Prodrive, who secured fifth place in the 2021 Dakar race.

Reporter: Lewis Coombes