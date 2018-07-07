Underwater footage has shown damage to the seabed researchers have blamed on moored cruise ships during the pandemic.

Some of the world's biggest and best-known cruise vessels anchored off Weymouth and Poole when holiday voyages were halted.

Dr Alice Hall, of Bournemouth University, dived near Old Harry Rocks and described a "barren" strip of sand which she believed has been caused by a ship's anchor dragging along the seabed.

Dorset Wildlife Trust also carried out radar scans of Poole Harbour and Weymouth Bay showing "extensive scarring" and potential damage to sensitive habitats.

Cruise companies insist they have adhered to maritime regulations.