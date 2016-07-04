A 12-year-old girl's homework exposing her experience of racism has gone viral after being posted on social media by her mother.

Marli, from Dorchester, Dorset, has a Belizian father and white British mother.

She was asked to write about something she wanted to change at school, and has been inundated with messages of support after her mother, Vicky, posted her essay on Facebook.

Marli said she now wants more to be done in schools to teach young people about the history and impact of racism.

Video journalist: Matt Treacy