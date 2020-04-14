A pair of beavers have been reintroduced to Dorset as part of a nationwide trial.

The Dorset Wildlife Trust is monitoring a male and a female beaver in the west of the county.

They are being observed by wildlife experts in a large freshwater habitat, with footage captured on night cameras.

The species went extinct in the UK 400 years ago, during the 16th Century.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.