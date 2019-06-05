A family who fled the civil war in Syria have found a new home in a Dorset village.

It has been 10 years since the conflict began, and more than half the country's population have had to leave their homes.

The Syrian Resettlement Programme, set up by the UK government, is so far reported to have helped 20,000 people.

The international scheme has seen 85 Syrian refugees, including the Kanbar family, resettled in Dorset.

Video by James Ingham