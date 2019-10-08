A folk band have planted 1,000 trees after calculating the environmental impact of their tours.

Jon Whitley and Jay LaBouchardiere, who perform as Ninebarrow, planted the native English trees with the help of their families in north Dorset.

They have called the area near Gillingham the Ninebarrow Woodland and are encouraging other musicians to do the same.

The Woodland Trust MOREwoods scheme covered 75% of the costs, with the remaining costs crowdfunded from their fans.

Video journalist: Charlie Edmonds

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.