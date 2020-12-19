Members of a group that fights isolation and loneliness in men have said they are struggling without it in lockdown.

Across the world, the Men's Sheds Association provides a safe community space for men to meet and work together.

Portland Man Shed, in Dorset, has been running since 2015 and has more than 100 members.

Manager Carl Stott said its closure due to Covid-19 has had a detrimental impact on the mental health of attendees.

If you or someone you know has been affected by a mental health issue, help and support is available at BBC Action Line here.

