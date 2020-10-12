Covid-19: Bournemouth hospital begins waiting list work
A hospital previously described as "absolutely full" after a rise in Covid cases has reported a fall in admissions.
In January, University Hospitals Dorset (UHD) NHS Trust said its hospitals in Bournemouth and Poole were "on a knife-edge".
Up to 10 patients were due to be moved to the Nightingale Hospital in Exeter.
Four weeks on and the Royal Bournemouth Hospital is looking after fewer than 100 people with Covid-19.
A film by Alastair Fee and Ian Da Costa