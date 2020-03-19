Dorchester woman keeps up daily walking routine from bedroom
Since the first lockdown, Chloe Longman has looked after her mental and physical health by walking up to 10km every day.
The 24-year-old from Dorchester in Dorset has spent the past year documenting her walks and progress on social media.
But when she received an alert from her NHS Covid-19 tracing app to say she needed to isolate for 10 days, she was worried about how she would keep up her daily routine.
To get her 18,000 steps a day in, Chloe moved around her furniture to walk around her bedroom, where she is quarantining to protect her mum and sister.