Since the first lockdown, Chloe Longman has looked after her mental and physical health by walking up to 10km every day.

The 24-year-old from Dorchester in Dorset has spent the past year documenting her walks and progress on social media.

But when she received an alert from her NHS Covid-19 tracing app to say she needed to isolate for 10 days, she was worried about how she would keep up her daily routine.

To get her 18,000 steps a day in, Chloe moved around her furniture to walk around her bedroom, where she is quarantining to protect her mum and sister.