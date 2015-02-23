Hollywood actor Russell Crowe has sent a birthday message to a sailor competing in a round-the-world yacht race.

Pip Hare, from Poole, Dorset, is competing in the 24,000 nautical mile Vendee Globe - one of the longest and most punishing races in the world.

After telling BBC Radio Solent presenter Steve Harris that she was a big fan of the Master and Commander actor, he appealed on Twitter for people to get in touch with the superstar.

Mr Crowe responded in a video message saying: "Happy birthday Pip. What an amazing feeling you're going to have when you can say you've claimed the globe."

