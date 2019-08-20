For the last eight years, Verity Crawley has been pursuing her professional bowling career in the US.

But the 26-year-old, originally from Bournemouth in Dorset, has had to fly home after her application to extend her athlete visa was denied.

She believes travel restrictions caused by Covid-19, as well as a tightening of rules to protect American jobs during the pandemic are the cause.

Britain's only female professional ten-pin bowler has started the process of applying for a visa again, which can take up to six months.