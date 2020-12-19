Two nurses are swimming the equivalent of the English Channel to raise money for their terminally-ill patients.

Rachel Easton and Holly Warren work at the Macmillan unit palliative day centre in Christchurch, Dorset.

The day centre is currently closed due to coronavirus restrictions, with many of the patients shielding at home.

The money raised will help adapt their services to be online and bring in specialist teachers, facilities and technical support.

Video journalist: Charlie Edmonds