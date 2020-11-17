Covid: Hospitals face winter pressures in second lockdown
The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic is putting increased pressure on hospital beds, NHS staff have said.
University Hospitals Dorset NHS Foundation Trust has seen a rise in elderly patients unable to leave hospital.
The Royal Bournemouth Hospital is also managing a backlog of operations and an increasing number of Covid cases.
BBC South health correspondent Alastair Fee was given access to see how it is tackling delayed discharges.