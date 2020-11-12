An innocent motorist said he was left feeling "shaken up" after a police officer was filmed threatening to smash his window and give him "a ticket for something".

The officer stopped the driver in Bournemouth on 30 October as he suspected the colour of his car did not match DVLA records.

The motorist, who was arrested and de-arrested at the scene, told BBC News he believed the officer had "abused his powers".

In a statement released earlier this week, Dorset Police said its professional standards department was investigating.

The force said it was due to provide an update on the case shortly.