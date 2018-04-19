The Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra has begun a 12-week season of special concerts, ending the longest period of silence in its 127-year history.

Performing to live audiences of just 285 people, the orchestra has also sold 10,000 tickets for people to stream performances online.

The musicians are socially distanced and screens have been put up on stage to make the venue Covid-secure.

Chief executive Douglas Scarfe said: "The darker it gets, the more people need music."

A film by Simon Marks and Sarah Farmer