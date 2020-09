Two years ago Oscar was fighting a life-limiting heart condition and his future looked bleak.

But the three-year-old Bournemouth toddler has now received a heart transplant and is on the road to recovery.

His family say "there are not enough words" to express their gratitude to the family who made the donation possible.

A quarter of children who need a heart transplant die before a suitable match is found.

Video journalist: Tom Hepworth