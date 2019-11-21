Gaia Pope death: Family granted inquest delay

The family of a teenager found dead 11 days after going missing nearly three years ago has said "vital questions" about her death remain unanswered.

Gaia Pope, 19, was found near the Dorset coastal path in November 2017.

At a pre-inquest review hearing Ms Pope's family asked to delay the full inquest into her death due to "really significant gaps in the evidence".

Coroner Rachael Griffin granted the request. The inquest, previously set for January, has been put back to May.