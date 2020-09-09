A teenager has won a competition to design an invention that improves their favourite sport.

Charlotte Geary, 13, from Bournemouth in Dorset, came up with the design of a remote-controlled skateboard during lockdown.

The Electrodeck board is powered by a small motor and can be steered by remote reaching speeds of 9.5mph.

Charlotte worked on the design during lockdown and has now received a prototype of the board from the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) who organised the competition.

Video journalist: Curtis Lancaster