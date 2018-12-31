BBC News

Firefighters in Bournemouth rescue escaped python from door

Firefighters in Dorset got an unusual early morning call to rescue a pregnant python.

The 3ft-long (0.9m) pet snake, called Ellie, had escaped from her vivarium in Bournemouth and got "wedged" under a kitchen door, according to Dorset fire service.

Crews were called to rescue the reptile at 01:59 BST on Thursday and used hydraulic equipment to remove the door.

Ellie, who is new to her owner Jenny Bolton and her daughters Sophie, 16, and Grace, 8, was unharmed.

Published
46 minutes ago
Section
BBC News
Subsection
Dorset