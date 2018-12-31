Firefighters in Dorset got an unusual early morning call to rescue a pregnant python.

The 3ft-long (0.9m) pet snake, called Ellie, had escaped from her vivarium in Bournemouth and got "wedged" under a kitchen door, according to Dorset fire service.

Crews were called to rescue the reptile at 01:59 BST on Thursday and used hydraulic equipment to remove the door.

Ellie, who is new to her owner Jenny Bolton and her daughters Sophie, 16, and Grace, 8, was unharmed.