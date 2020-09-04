Many people have struggled during lockdown, but it has been especially hard for new parents.

Jai Chee, from Eastleigh, and Rachael Philipson, from Southampton, are two mums who have suffered post-natal depression during lockdown.

The charity PANDAS Foundation, which supports parents with perinatal depression, saw a 75% increase in calls and it is helping 25% more people than at this time last year.

Jai and Rachael say they are now recovering, but are urging other new parents to seek support and talk to others if they are experiencing any issues with their mental health.

A film by Pete Doherty and Sophia Seth

If you've been affected by any of the issues in this film you can find support via the BBB Action Line here.