Swanage RNLI lifeboat rescue recreated by 11-year-old animator
An 11-year-old boy has created a Lego animation about a lifeboat rescue inspired by his RNLI volunteer cousin.
Becky Mack is a member of the Swanage lifeboat crew and has to drop what she's doing whenever there's an emergency at sea.
Christian was with Becky when she got a call and decided to recreate the scene - adding a shark for extra drama.
The video was published online during Swanage Lifeboat Week and has been viewed more than 100,000 times.
A film by Simon Marks
