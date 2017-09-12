An 11-year-old boy has created a Lego animation about a lifeboat rescue inspired by his RNLI volunteer cousin.

Becky Mack is a member of the Swanage lifeboat crew and has to drop what she's doing whenever there's an emergency at sea.

Christian was with Becky when she got a call and decided to recreate the scene - adding a shark for extra drama.

The video was published online during Swanage Lifeboat Week and has been viewed more than 100,000 times.

A film by Simon Marks