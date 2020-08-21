Video shows human chain rescue struggling swimmer

Media player
Human chain formed in Durdle Door beach rescue
A witness captured the moment beachgoers formed a human chain to help rescue a stricken swimmer off the Dorset coast.
Lulworth coastguard said the individual got into trouble in choppy seas off Durdle Door beach on Thursday afternoon.
The video shows more than 20 people linking arms to enter the sea and successfully bring them back to shore.
The coastguard said the swimmer was unhurt, but warned against going in the sea in windy conditions.
21 Aug 2020
