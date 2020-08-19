'Sad' moment guillemot chick is snatched by gull

Video

The "sad" moment the final guillemot chick from a breeding colony on cliffs in Dorset was picked off by a gull has been captured on camera.

Rangers at Durlston Country Park near Swanage have been studying guillemots on the site for 25 years using webcams.

Senior Ranger Katie Black says this year a new HD camera and recording equipment has allowed them to spot more moments and they have been posting them online during the breeding season.

"Overall it's been a very good year, we have two ledges where they breed and the number of guillemot has been increasing over the last 20 years. The ones that hatch last have less protection and can be picked off. It's a sad but natural end to the season," she added.

You can see more from the Durlston Country Park webcams here.