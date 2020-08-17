Video

A lifeboat crew responding to reports of a vessel on fire has been surprised by a small pod of playful dolphins.

The Weymouth RNLI all-weather and inshore lifeboats were launched on Saturday evening after reports of a vessel on fire at Ringstead Bay near Osmington.

Two water bikes and their riders were located and towed back to Weymouth Harbour, but while on the scene a small pod of dolphins popped up and played around the lifeboats.