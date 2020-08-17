Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dolphins play with Weymouth lifeboat crew
A lifeboat crew responding to reports of a vessel on fire has been surprised by a small pod of playful dolphins.
The Weymouth RNLI all-weather and inshore lifeboats were launched on Saturday evening after reports of a vessel on fire at Ringstead Bay near Osmington.
Two water bikes and their riders were located and towed back to Weymouth Harbour, but while on the scene a small pod of dolphins popped up and played around the lifeboats.
-
17 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window