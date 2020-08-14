Media player
Father and daughter swept out to sea off Poole
A father and daughter were swept out to sea off Poole on an inflatable.
They were rescued by lifeboat volunteers in fading light on Sunday.
Poole lifeboat helmsman Dave Riley said: "The sea temperatures are still cold enough to cause hypothermia when submersed for 40 minutes as they both were.
"Given another 10 minutes, it could have been a very different outcome."
The RNLI has released the footage to encourage people not to use inflatables and blow-up dinghies at the beach.
14 Aug 2020
