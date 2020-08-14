Father and daughter rescued from sea
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Father and daughter swept out to sea off Poole

A father and daughter were swept out to sea off Poole on an inflatable.

They were rescued by lifeboat volunteers in fading light on Sunday.

Poole lifeboat helmsman Dave Riley said: "The sea temperatures are still cold enough to cause hypothermia when submersed for 40 minutes as they both were.

"Given another 10 minutes, it could have been a very different outcome."

The RNLI has released the footage to encourage people not to use inflatables and blow-up dinghies at the beach.

  • 14 Aug 2020
Go to next video: Young paddleboarder rescued by lifeboat crew