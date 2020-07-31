Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Video shows Bournemouth beach as crowds descend
Police and council officers are patrolling the seafront in Bournemouth and Poole as thousands descend on the towns' beaches.
By 09:00 BST on Friday, roads were gridlocked and a mobile app to aid social distancing on the beaches was showing red in three areas - meaning "avoid".
In June, a major incident was declared in Bournemouth because of the crowds.
Dorset Police said its officers would be working longer shifts and some had their rest days cancelled to cope with the anticipated influx of visitors over the summer.
-
31 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-dorset-53606439/video-shows-bournemouth-beach-as-crowds-descendRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window