Video shows Bournemouth beach as crowds descend

Police and council officers are patrolling the seafront in Bournemouth and Poole as thousands descend on the towns' beaches.

By 09:00 BST on Friday, roads were gridlocked and a mobile app to aid social distancing on the beaches was showing red in three areas - meaning "avoid".

In June, a major incident was declared in Bournemouth because of the crowds.

Dorset Police said its officers would be working longer shifts and some had their rest days cancelled to cope with the anticipated influx of visitors over the summer.