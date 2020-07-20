Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bournemouth beach blaze spreads up hillside
Firefighters are tackling a blaze that has hit three beach huts and spread up the hillside from Bournemouth beach.
The fire is causing "significant smoke" across the promenade and West Hill Road, Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
People are being asked to stay away from the area and keep their doors and windows closed.
The service was called at about 15:50 BST and eight crews have been sent to the scene.
-
20 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-dorset-53478849/bournemouth-beach-blaze-spreads-up-hillsideRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window