Video

Firefighters are tackling a blaze that has hit three beach huts and spread up the hillside from Bournemouth beach.

The fire is causing "significant smoke" across the promenade and West Hill Road, Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

People are being asked to stay away from the area and keep their doors and windows closed.

The service was called at about 15:50 BST and eight crews have been sent to the scene.