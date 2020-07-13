Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Parents concerns over family court backlog
Three parents have spoken to the BBC about their experiences of the family court system during the pandemic.
They say they have been denied access to their children for months because of the impacts of coronavirus.
In April, family lawyers said they have been inundated with separated parents arguing over contact during lockdown.
Courts minister Chris Philp said judges were "working to prioritise cases where the need is most acute".
A film by Sophia Seth and Abby Newbery
-
13 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-dorset-53348239/coronavirus-parents-concerns-over-family-court-backlogRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window