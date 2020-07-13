Video

Three parents have spoken to the BBC about their experiences of the family court system during the pandemic.

They say they have been denied access to their children for months because of the impacts of coronavirus.

In April, family lawyers said they have been inundated with separated parents arguing over contact during lockdown.

Courts minister Chris Philp said judges were "working to prioritise cases where the need is most acute".

A film by Sophia Seth and Abby Newbery