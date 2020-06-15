Warning after beached seal's 'nasty bite'

Video

Seals may look "friendly and docile" but can also give a "nasty bite", a coastguard has warned after one was caught on camera nipping a hand that stroked it.

The animal encounter was filmed at Weymouth in Dorset, from a safe distance, according to Wyke Coastguard.

The volunteer rescue team said members of the public should remain 100m (328ft) away from seals at all times, try to be quiet and remain out of sight.

"Although when beached, our friendly seal may look docile, it can and will give you a nasty bite if you try and get too close," Wyke Coastguard said.

Seals are protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act and getting near to them "causes them to stress and breaks their natural cycle", it added.