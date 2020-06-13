Cellist performs for village as lockdown eases

Video

Residents of a Dorset village have been enjoying classical music performed in the street outside their homes.

International cellist Guy Johnston played a solo mini-concert outside the Royal Oak pub in Cerne Abbas on Thursday 4 June.

When villagers urged him to do it again the following week, he invited other musicians to join him.

His call was answered by double bassist and composer David Heyes and violist Lydia Lowndes-Northcott.

Mr Johnston, who has played with orchestras around the world, said: "It has been very surreal because I've been playing for myself for the last two months and so to be suddenly sharing music reminded me of that feeling of why we do it, which is that shared experience."

It is hoped the performances in the village square will become a regular thing.